India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
India won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands in their last Group A match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 18). Axar Patel was rested and replaced by fellow spinner Washington Sundar, while seamer Arshdeep Singh came in for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI. For the Dutch side, Noah Croes made his way in for Fred Klaasen. The Men In Blue are already through to the Super Eights, while Netherlands stand eliminated.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE