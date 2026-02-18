India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands in their last Group A match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 18). Axar Patel was rested and replaced by fellow spinner Washington Sundar, while seamer Arshdeep Singh came in for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI. For the Dutch side, Noah Croes made his way in for Fred Klaasen. The Men In Blue are already through to the Super Eights, while Netherlands stand eliminated.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards shake hands after the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards shake hands after the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Abhishek Sharma, right, reacts after getting bowled out by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Netherlands' Aryan Dutt bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Netherlands' Aryan Dutt, right with back to the camera, is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Netherlands' Logan van Beek, right, celebrates with captain Scott Edwards the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Netherlands' Kyle Klein celebrates the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
