Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has postponed its release to avoid a box office clash with Yash’s Toxic.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan's Film Has Been Pushed By A Week
  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai avoids box office clash with Toxic.

  • Makers say filmmakers should avoid unnecessary competition.

  • Varun Dhawan reunites with David Dhawan for romantic comedy.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has officially moved its release date after a scheduling change involving Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The announcement was made by the film’s producers, Tips Films, who confirmed the change in a statement shared on social media.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shifts release date

The film was originally scheduled to release on June 5, a date that had been announced months earlier. However, recent developments around the release plans for Toxic prompted the makers to reconsider their strategy. According to the production house, the decision to shift the date was made in order to avoid a direct box office clash.

In their statement, the team emphasised that filmmakers should prioritise collaboration and mutual support rather than unnecessary competition during theatrical releases.

Makers Stress Industry Solidarity

Explaining the decision, the producers said that the release date had initially been locked long before other announcements were made. However, after evaluating the current situation, they felt it would be better to move the film to a later date.

The statement noted that a healthier industry environment emerges when filmmakers support one another rather than compete for the same release window. The makers described their decision as one taken in the spirit of solidarity within the film industry.

Related Content

With this change, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in cinemas a week later than originally planned

Varun Dhawan reunites with David Dhawan

The film marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father, director David Dhawan. The duo has previously worked together on several commercial entertainers including Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.

Yash in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups - Instagram
Toxic Release Date Postponed: Yash Delays Film Amid Middle East Tensions

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the romantic comedy also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The project is expected to blend David Dhawan’s signature comic style with a modern romantic storyline.

While the shift ensures the film avoids a clash with Yash’s Toxic, the makers confirmed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

