Dacoit Postponed: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar And Toxic; New Release Date Out

Dacoit has been postponed from March to April to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film is filled with action, romance and thrills.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, the action thriller will now release on April 10.
Dacoit, headlined by Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays. The makers have now decided to release the heist thriller in April for the festive weekend, for a fair window. Had it arrived in theatres on the previous date, it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Dacoit's release date postponed
Dacoit will now hit the screens on April 10, 2026. The makers of Dacoit have respect for both Dhurandhar and Toxic and their creative teams, and strongly believe that every theatrical release deserves its own uninterrupted space with audiences.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Sesh and Shaneil have co-written the story and screenplay, with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music, while Danush Bhaskar has handled the cinematography.
Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie Khan, Sunil and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in significant roles.
In the teaser, we got glimpses of Sesh and Mrunal's characters as they transform into daakus and begin their heist. Kashyap is seen playing a negative character. Dacoit is a story of love, betrayal and deceit and aims to connect the audience through its scale, intensity, and storytelling.
The action thriller marks Sesh and Thakur's first collaboration.
The makers' strategy to release Dacoit in April is a great decision, allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.