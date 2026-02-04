Dacoit Postponed: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar And Toxic; New Release Date Out

Dacoit, headlined by Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays. The makers have now decided to release the heist thriller in April for the festive weekend, for a fair window. Had it arrived in theatres on the previous date, it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.