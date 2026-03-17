Navnindra Behl Death: Ishqbaaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta Mourns Veteran Actress At 76

Summary of this article
Filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed the death of veteran actor Navnindra Behl at the age of 76.
Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta shared an emotional tribute, remembering her fondly as “Dadi”.
Navnindra Behl, known for her work in theatre, films, and television, is being mourned by the film fraternity.
The news of Navnindra Behl’s death has left the Indian entertainment industry grieving the loss of a respected performer who worked across films, television and theatre. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 76. She was widely recognised by television audiences for playing the family matriarch in the popular show Ishqbaaaz.
Navnindra Behl's death leaves film and television fraternity in mourning
The actor's passing was confirmed by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, remembering his mother’s influence on his life. In his message, a photograph of the late actor was shared, along with an emotional note describing her as his “titan,” guide, and source of faith. It was also written that her warmth, laughter, and “irrepressible smile” would continue to live on in memory.
Nakuul Mehta remembers ‘Dadi’ from Ishqbaaaz
Actor Nakuul Mehta, who worked with Navnindra Behl on Ishqbaaaz, also shared a series of unseen photographs from the sets of the show. In a long note posted on Instagram, memories of their years working together were recalled.
In the tribute, it was written that long-running television shows sometimes allow actors to meet people who gradually become an important part of their lives. Their many days on set and shared lunches during the three years of filming were fondly remembered. It was also recalled that rehearsals had always been encouraged by the veteran actor, and that her presence often brought a sense of calm and focus to scenes. Her background in Punjabi theatre and her experience as a writer, director and producer were also acknowledged.
A legacy across theatre and screen
Navnindra Behl had been married to actor and director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 following COVID-19 complications. The couple had long been associated with Indian theatre and cinema.
Following the announcement of her passing, members of the film fraternity including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed condolences and extended support to the family.
The news of Navnindra Behl’s death was shared publicly by her son Kanu Behl through a social media tribute.