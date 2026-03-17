Navnindra Behl Death: Ishqbaaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta Mourns Veteran Actress At 76

In the tribute, it was written that long-running television shows sometimes allow actors to meet people who gradually become an important part of their lives. Their many days on set and shared lunches during the three years of filming were fondly remembered. It was also recalled that rehearsals had always been encouraged by the veteran actor, and that her presence often brought a sense of calm and focus to scenes. Her background in Punjabi theatre and her experience as a writer, director and producer were also acknowledged.