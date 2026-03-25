Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber Fears He May Not Walk Again After Injury

The update was shared through an Instagram post, where a video of his ongoing physiotherapy and surgical condition was shown. In the caption, it was written in Hindi, “Zindagi mai shayad phir kabhi chal paunga ya nahi,” which translates to uncertainty about walking again. In the video, it was stated that one leg is “totally numb” and cannot be moved, while it was added that surgery had been performed on the hip and nerve damage was suspected. The clip was later reshared with the note “Some bad news.”