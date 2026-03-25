Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber Fears He May Not Walk Again After Injury

Summary of this article
Anurag Dobhal's accident leaves his leg numb after the car crash.
UK07 Rider fears he may not walk again.
Fans react to Anurag Dobhal's health update.
Anurag Dobhal’s car crash has taken a serious turn, with the YouTuber sharing that he may not be able to walk again. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant, popularly known as UK07 Rider, revealed that one of his legs is completely numb following the accident, raising concerns about his recovery.
The update was shared through an Instagram post, where a video of his ongoing physiotherapy and surgical condition was shown. In the caption, it was written in Hindi, “Zindagi mai shayad phir kabhi chal paunga ya nahi,” which translates to uncertainty about walking again. In the video, it was stated that one leg is “totally numb” and cannot be moved, while it was added that surgery had been performed on the hip and nerve damage was suspected. The clip was later reshared with the note “Some bad news.”
Anurag Dobhal's health update after accident
The accident reportedly took place earlier this month during an Instagram Live session on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. It was stated that the vehicle was being driven at high speed when the crash occurred, leaving Dobhal critically injured. He was subsequently admitted to the ICU and underwent multiple surgeries.
He has since been discharged and is currently recovering at a friend’s farmhouse, where rehabilitation is being continued with the support of his team. However, the latest update suggests that the recovery process may be prolonged and uncertain.
Fans react to UK07 Rider’s condition
Following the post, concern was widely expressed by fans, with messages of support flooding the comments section. Prayers for his recovery and encouragement were seen being shared across platforms.
The incident had also followed a recent controversy involving claims of mental harassment, which were earlier addressed publicly.
The accident occurred earlier this month.