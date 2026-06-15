Madhur Virli Rape Joke Row Erupts As Old Clip Resurfaces Amid Backlash Over Pranit More Show

Madhur Virli's 2024 rape joke clip sparked widespread criticism across social media.
Controversy adds to the ongoing Rs 370 biryani row involving Pranit More.
Virli apologised publicly, acknowledging that greater sensitivity is needed in comedy.
Madhur Virli's rape joke controversy has triggered widespread outrage after a clip from one of the comedian's older performances resurfaced online. The video, taken from his 2024 stand-up special Love & Latex, has reignited conversations about the limits of humour and whether certain subjects should remain off-limits in comedy.
The backlash comes at a time when India's stand-up comedy scene is already under intense scrutiny following the Rs 370 biryani row involving comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Together, the incidents have prompted broader discussions about accountability, audience participation, and the impact of normalising harmful stereotypes through humour.
Why is Madhur Virli facing backlash?
In the resurfaced clip, Virli is seen making remarks about rape victims and post-assault trauma. Many viewers criticised the comments as insensitive and deeply offensive, arguing that experiences of sexual violence should not be reduced to punchlines.
Social media users also questioned the audience's reaction during the performance, with several posts highlighting how laughter can contribute to the normalisation of harmful attitudes. Critics argued that comedy should challenge power structures rather than target survivors of violence.
Madhur Virli apologises for the resurfaced clip
Following the criticism, Virli issued a public apology through a YouTube community post. It was stated by the comedian that the performance had taken place nearly two years ago and that the segment had been removed shortly after he recognised it was inappropriate.
It was further acknowledged by Virli that certain topics demand greater sensitivity, context and discretion. An apology was offered to those who were hurt by the remarks.
The controversy has emerged alongside growing criticism of stand-up acts that rely on shock value. With multiple viral incidents dominating online discussions in recent weeks, questions are increasingly being raised about where comedians should draw the line between provocative humour and content that perpetuates harmful ideas.
The renewed debate has also shifted attention towards the responsibilities of live audiences, show organisers and digital platforms in shaping comedy culture. Critics argue that while stand-up comedy often pushes boundaries and challenges social norms, material centred on sexual violence, consent and trauma requires greater care and context. As clips from live performances continue to spread rapidly across social media, many believe comedians are facing a new level of public scrutiny, where jokes once confined to a room of ticketed audiences can now reach millions within hours.