Madhur Virli Rape Joke Row Erupts As Old Clip Resurfaces Amid Backlash Over Pranit More Show

The renewed debate has also shifted attention towards the responsibilities of live audiences, show organisers and digital platforms in shaping comedy culture. Critics argue that while stand-up comedy often pushes boundaries and challenges social norms, material centred on sexual violence, consent and trauma requires greater care and context. As clips from live performances continue to spread rapidly across social media, many believe comedians are facing a new level of public scrutiny, where jokes once confined to a room of ticketed audiences can now reach millions within hours.