Vicky Kaushal Wife Joke Backlash: Actor Admits He ‘Deserved The Brickbats’

Vicky Kaushal addressed criticism surrounding his viral wedding joke controversy.
Actor said constructive backlash can offer valuable personal growth lessons.
Love & War remains Vicky Kaushal's next major upcoming project.
Vicky Kaushal's wife joke backlash has returned to the spotlight after the actor opened up about the criticism he received for comments made during a wedding event earlier this year. While reflecting on the controversy, Vicky acknowledged that public figures are not perfect and admitted that some criticism can serve as an important learning experience.
Vicky Kaushal responds to 'wife joke' controversy
Speaking to The Nod Magazine, Vicky Kaushal addressed the online backlash that followed his viral wedding video. The actor said that visibility and success often come with increased scrutiny and responsibility.
It was stated by Vicky that public figures cannot be expected to be flawless at all times. He also acknowledged that criticism is sometimes deserved and can offer opportunities for personal growth. According to the actor, constructive feedback can help people understand how their words and actions are perceived.
What sparked the Vicky Kaushal wife joke backlash?
The controversy began after a video from a wedding celebration circulated widely on social media. During an interaction with guests, Vicky joked about married men gradually losing their enthusiasm compared to bachelors, prompting mixed reactions online.
While some viewers dismissed the comments as harmless humour, others criticised the actor for reinforcing outdated stereotypes about marriage and relationships. The discussion quickly expanded beyond the video itself, sparking debates around celebrity influence and the type of humour audiences expect from public figures.
Addressing the larger issue, Vicky suggested that he cannot control how every remark is interpreted. Instead, he believes the focus should remain on learning and growing from public feedback rather than attempting to satisfy every opinion.
What's next for Vicky Kaushal?
Away from the controversy, Vicky recently celebrated his first birthday as a father after welcoming his son with Katrina Kaif. On the professional front, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The film remains one of Bollywood's most anticipated projects and is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027.