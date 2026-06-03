Vicky Kaushal Wife Joke Backlash: Actor Admits He ‘Deserved The Brickbats’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Acknowledging the responsibility that comes with fame, Vicky said public criticism can sometimes offer important lessons and perspective.

Actor Responds to Criticism
Vicky Kaushal Wife Joke Backlash Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Vicky Kaushal addressed criticism surrounding his viral wedding joke controversy.

  • Actor said constructive backlash can offer valuable personal growth lessons.

  • Love & War remains Vicky Kaushal's next major upcoming project.

Vicky Kaushal's wife joke backlash has returned to the spotlight after the actor opened up about the criticism he received for comments made during a wedding event earlier this year. While reflecting on the controversy, Vicky acknowledged that public figures are not perfect and admitted that some criticism can serve as an important learning experience.

Vicky Kaushal responds to 'wife joke' controversy

Speaking to The Nod Magazine, Vicky Kaushal addressed the online backlash that followed his viral wedding video. The actor said that visibility and success often come with increased scrutiny and responsibility.

It was stated by Vicky that public figures cannot be expected to be flawless at all times. He also acknowledged that criticism is sometimes deserved and can offer opportunities for personal growth. According to the actor, constructive feedback can help people understand how their words and actions are perceived.

Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal - Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Her 'Pillar Of Strength' Vicky Kaushal, Shares Glimpse Of Son

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What sparked the Vicky Kaushal wife joke backlash?

The controversy began after a video from a wedding celebration circulated widely on social media. During an interaction with guests, Vicky joked about married men gradually losing their enthusiasm compared to bachelors, prompting mixed reactions online.

Related Content
Katrina Kaif May dump - Instagram
Perfect Crown Controversy: MBC Removes Coronation Scene - X
Perfect Crown Controversy: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Apologise - Instagram
Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal - Instagram/Katrina Kaif

While some viewers dismissed the comments as harmless humour, others criticised the actor for reinforcing outdated stereotypes about marriage and relationships. The discussion quickly expanded beyond the video itself, sparking debates around celebrity influence and the type of humour audiences expect from public figures.

Addressing the larger issue, Vicky suggested that he cannot control how every remark is interpreted. Instead, he believes the focus should remain on learning and growing from public feedback rather than attempting to satisfy every opinion.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Away from the controversy, Vicky recently celebrated his first birthday as a father after welcoming his son with Katrina Kaif. On the professional front, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif May dump - Instagram
Katrina Kaif's May Dump Features Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations, Baby Vihaan And Simple Pleasures

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film remains one of Bollywood's most anticipated projects and is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories