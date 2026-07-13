Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde Over Cancer Remarks, Says ‘We Get judged Because Of Her’

Hina Khan criticised Shilpa Shinde over remarks about her breast cancer journey publicly.
Hina said false harassment allegations damage trust and hurt genuine victims everywhere.
Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also questioned Shilpa's actions publicly.
Hina Khan has hit back at Shilpa Shinde after the latter mocked her breast cancer battle during their recent social media spat. Speaking in her latest vlog alongside husband Rocky Jaiswal, and fellow television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Hina criticised Shilpa's recent confession about making a false sexual harassment allegation and questioned its wider impact on genuine survivors.
Hina Khan says Shilpa's actions hurt genuine victims
The latest fallout began after Shilpa admitted she had falsely accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment years ago. Reacting to the confession, Hina said she could not understand why someone would publicly reveal something so serious after nearly a decade.
She argued that the consequences extend far beyond one individual, saying it damages the credibility of real victims. Hina also questioned why the allegation was never mentioned during Bigg Boss 11, where Shilpa frequently spoke about her disputes with the producer. According to Hina, it appeared Shilpa expected appreciation for the confession, but the reaction instead raised uncomfortable questions about accountability.
'She mocked my cancer battle'
Hina also addressed Shilpa's response to her criticism, revealing that her illness had been dragged into the controversy. It was alleged by Hina that she had been told she was using her cancer battle for publicity after commenting on Shilpa's confession.
Rocky Jaiswal also condemned the remarks, arguing that genuine legal complaints risk being viewed with greater scepticism when false allegations come to light. Rubina Dilaik echoed similar concerns, suggesting sympathy had influenced public perception during Bigg Boss, while Abhinav Shukla claimed controversy had become "the new currency" in reality television.
Hina further reflected on their time inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, claiming Shilpa built a public image that eventually helped her win audience support. She added that people in the television industry continue to be judged unfairly because of such incidents, saying accusations of fake narratives now follow many contestants long after reality shows end.
Shilpa, who is currently seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has maintained that she confessed because she wanted to free herself from years of guilt and accepted that people may continue to judge her.