Shilpa Shinde Labels TV Producers 'White-Collar Mafias' Over Payment Disputes

Shilpa Shinde has labelled television producers 'white-collar mafias'.
This comes after Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami alleged that producer Rajan Shahi owes him Rs 30 lakh in unpaid dues.
The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress defended her past false allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli to secure her pending amount.
Actress Shilpa Shinde recently made a shocking revelation of filing a "false" sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's producer, Sanjay R. Kohli, back in 2017 to get rid of "contractual disputes." Following this, several TV celebs, including Hina Khan, slammed her. Also, netizens and NGOs called her out for a false case.
The actress has now released a video condemning television producers as "white-collar mafias" and television actors exploitation, criticising artists' associations for abandoning actors in payment disputes.
Why did Shilpa Shinde call TV producers mafia?
Shilpa's video comes after recent allegations by Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, who shared a long note saying producer Rajan Shahi owes him Rs 30 lakh in unpaid dues. Addressing the controversy, Shilpa highlighted systemic issues in the television industry and said she had previously raised concerns about Dhami's situation.
"These TV industry producers operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias, and I have been saying this for a long time," she said in the video.
Accuses industry bodies
"You've seen for yourself that even the artists' association does not stand by the artists," she added. "The people in the artists' association side with the producers because they want work. Who, then, will stand up for the artists?"
She also condemned her colleagues for not offering support during a crisis. "After someone dies, you come on Instagram and pretend to grieve. You're the same people who show up with candles after a person's death just to seek attention for no reason," she said.
The actress also linked the current dispute to her own past industry conflicts, saying that colleagues abandoned her when she faced similar issues. "No one stood by me at that time. They might have had their reasons, so I didn't say anything," Shinde said.
Defends past allegations
She also addressed the false sexual harassment claims against Sanjay Kohli, saying, "To all those who have accused and blamed me, let me tell you this — you don't have the courage to do what I did."
"Artists can be selfish. To hell with all those producers — I don't want to work with them anymore. The kind of work you do is terrible. There is no creativity left these days. All of you are making terrible shows," she said further.
What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shinde's views?