Sanchita Ugale’s Father Claims She Faced Pressure And Harassment Before Death

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Sanchita Ugale's father claimed that she slipped into depression.
He alleged that she was being tortured and there was constant pressure.
Her father also claimed that someone was troubling her, demanding her money or something else.
Television actress Sanchita Ugale's death has left the entire industry in shock. According to police, she hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was rushed to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. On June 15, based on a complaint from Sanchita's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole, police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS). The investigation is currently underway.
Machinda Ugale has spoken about what led to Sanchita's death, claiming that she had been under constant pressure and was facing harassment.
Sanchita Ugale's father on her death
In an interview with NDTV, Sanchita’s father claimed that she would often remain upset and didn't tell them the reason. They have also noticed that even when she seemed to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression. Her father also said that they used to accompany her daily. On the day of the incident, they were not with her for half an hour, which they call their mistake. They didn't know she had gone into such a deep depression that she would commit suicide.
Sanchita’s father also said that they had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. He claimed that someone was troubling her, demanding her money or something else, putting constant pressure and harassment. He is hopeful that the truth will be out soon.
He has one request from the administration that, whatever wrong has happened to his daughter, she should get justice.
Earlier, Sanchita's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, had claimed that his sister's suicide may be linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to IANS, Akash claimed that both Sanchita and Sushant were subjected to immense pressure from the industry, which led them to take such a major step.
Akash also urged PM Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other state leaders to pay attention to the incident and ensure a thorough investigation.