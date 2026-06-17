Sanchita Ugale’s Father Claims She Faced Pressure And Harassment Before Death

Sanchita Ugale's father on her death

In an interview with NDTV, Sanchita’s father claimed that she would often remain upset and didn't tell them the reason. They have also noticed that even when she seemed to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression. Her father also said that they used to accompany her daily. On the day of the incident, they were not with her for half an hour, which they call their mistake. They didn't know she had gone into such a deep depression that she would commit suicide.