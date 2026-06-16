Sanchita Ugale Suicide Case: AICWA Writes To Maharashtra CM Demanding High-Level Investigation Into Actor's Death

AICWA demands a thorough investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level probe into her death. The film body released a statement that read: “At just 26, Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”