Sanchita Ugale Suicide Case: AICWA Writes To Maharashtra CM Demanding High-Level Investigation Into Actor's Death

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AICWA has demanded a "fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation" into Sanchita Ugale's death.
Sanchita Ugale reportedly died by suicide on Sunday (June 14) at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra.
She starred in shows like Wagle Ki Duniya -Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Silence 2 and others.
Actress Sanchita Ugale, who was known for the popular TV show Wagle Ki Duniya -Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, OTT series Silence 2 and Chhaava, reportedly died by suicide on Sunday (June 14) at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. She was in her 20s. Sanchita's death has left the industry in shock.
AICWA's President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level inquiry and ensure justice is delivered.
AICWA demands a thorough investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level probe into her death. The film body released a statement that read: “At just 26, Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”
“At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation,” it read further.
About Sanchita Ugale suicide case
According to police officials, the apparent case of suicide took place at Sanchita's residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East, on June 14. Vinod Bagh, Assistant Police Inspector of Achole Police Station, said the actress had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.
She was rushed to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Her father filed a complaint, following which Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The investigation is currently underway.
Who was Sanchita Ugale?
Sanchita was a well-known face on television and appeared in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She played the lead role in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.
She also featured in OTT projects, including Prime Video's Crime Aaj Kal, and ZEE5's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.
Ugale starred as Tarabai in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
Hours before her death, she had shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle, lip-syncing to the old song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from the 1979 film Sargam.