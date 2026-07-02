Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa 2 Promo: Kangana Ranaut Questions Ram Kapoor For Justifying Infidelity

Kangana Ranaut challenged Ram Kapoor over controversial infidelity remarks in the latest Lock Upp promo.
Ram Kapoor defended his marriage views before Kangana urged him to stop explaining.
Gautami Kapoor publicly supported Ram as the Lock Upp controversy gathered widespread attention.
Kangana Ranaut has entered the ongoing debate surrounding Ram Kapoor's infidelity remarks, confronting the actor in the latest promo of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The upcoming episode promises an intense exchange after Ram's comments on marriage and cheating triggered widespread criticism across social media. While viewers remain divided, Kangana makes it clear that she is not convinced by his explanations.
Kangana Ranaut confronts Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp
In the newly released promo, Kangana questions Ram's attitude towards the reality show and challenges his repeated attempts to justify himself. Ram is told that if he genuinely wished to improve, he should stop defending his actions instead of explaining them away.
She is heard telling him, "Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha... agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye."
Responding to the criticism, Ram says that he will own his truth when the time is right. However, Kangana dismisses the response, telling him, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."
Ram Kapoor controversy began after infidelity comments
The controversy began after Ram shared his views on forgiveness in long-term marriages during a discussion inside the reality show. Speaking about infidelity, he suggested that cheating should not always end a marriage if the relationship, family and children remain important to both partners. His remarks quickly sparked debate online, with many users criticising his perspective.
Amid the backlash, Ram's wife Gautami Kapoor publicly stood by him. Sharing a photograph of the two together on Instagram Stories, she simply wrote, "Only love," before reposting a video by Sadhguru discussing love, trust and emotional understanding.
The confrontation between Kangana and Ram will be seen in the upcoming weekend episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where Kangana returns as Janta Ki Awaaz. The promo has already generated significant buzz, with fans waiting to see how Ram responds when the full episode airs.