Why Kangana Ranaut Isn't Returning To Host Lock Upp Season 2? Ektaa Kapoor Reveals The Reason

Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Season 2 exit linked to format overhaul.
Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh replace Kangana as hosts.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 14 contestants over six weeks.
Lock Upp Season 2 is returning with a fresh identity, but one major change has already caught viewers' attention. Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Season 2 discussions have intensified after producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why the actor-politician will not be returning as the face of the reality series. The upcoming season, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, will instead be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
The announcement was made during the show's launch event in Mumbai, where Ektaa Kapoor addressed speculation surrounding Kangana's absence and explained the creative decision behind the change.
Ektaa Kapoor explains Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp season 2 exit
According to Ektaa, the new season has undergone a complete transformation, making it necessary to move away from the original format. It was stated by the producer that the vision, structure and overall presentation of the show had been reworked from scratch.
She further suggested that the previous jailer-host setup had been discarded entirely and that retaining elements from the original version would have prevented the fresh rebranding the makers were aiming for. It was also expressed by Ektaa that Kangana would have understood the decision.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa gets new hosts and bigger scale
Ektaa also described the series as more than a conventional reality show, calling it a social experiment built around pressure, consequences and unpredictable human behaviour. The new version has been designed on a larger scale after moving to Netflix.
This season will feature 14 contestants living inside a controlled prison-like environment, cut off from the outside world and subjected to intense challenges. Contestants will face shifting alliances, punishments and eliminations over a six-week period.
The reality show is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as executive producer.
The revamped series will begin streaming on Netflix from June 27, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.