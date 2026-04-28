KKK 15 Contestants Revealed: Gaurav Khanna, Shagun Sharma Join Returning Stars

The KKK 15 contestants list is shaping up with Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma confirmed, alongside returning faces like Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
KKK 15
KKK 15 Contestants Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKK 15 contestants include Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma among early confirmations.

  • Returning stars Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi add twist.

  • Season expected to air mid-2026 with TV broadcast and JioHotstar streaming.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants lineup is slowly taking shape, and it already feels like a season designed to shake things up. With a mix of fresh faces and returning players, KKK 15 is leaning into unpredictability, something the show thrives on. Early confirmations suggest that the competition this time won’t just be about fear, but also about unfinished business.

KKK 15 contestants: New names join the adventure

Among the first confirmed names is Gaurav Khanna, who comes in riding a strong winning streak after Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef India. His entry adds a competitive edge to the lineup. Shagun Sharma has also been locked in, bringing her television popularity into a completely different space of high-risk challenges.

Reports have also indicated that Farrhana Bhatt and Harsh Gujral are part of the lineup, though more names are expected to follow. The casting so far suggests a balance between performers, entertainers and strategists.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants - Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral Confirmed; Gaurav Khanna, Samarth Jurel In Talks - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Returning contestants add twist to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

What makes this season more interesting is the return of former contestants. Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi are set to re-enter the show, though their exact roles are still unclear. Whether they will compete directly or act as challengers remains to be seen.

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It had earlier been shared by Rohit Shetty during a television appearance that the show would return after a break, with the promise that audience feedback had been taken seriously.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vivian Dsena Return Buzz Grows Around Rohit Shetty Show

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch KKK 15

While the official premiere date is yet to be announced, the show is expected to begin shooting soon and is likely to air around mid-June or July. Apart from its television broadcast, KKK 15 will also stream on JioHotstar, expanding its reach for digital viewers.

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