Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol’s Acclaimed Thriller Struggles

Bandar earns ₹95 lakh on day two despite positive reviews.
Bobby Deol's thriller reaches ₹1.45 crore India net collection.
Competition from three major releases impacts Bandar's box office performance.
Bandar's box office collection day 2 brought a slight improvement for Bobby Deol’s latest release, but the numbers remain underwhelming for a film that has earned widespread praise from critics. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the gritty crime thriller has been lauded for its performances and storytelling, yet audiences have not turned out in large numbers at cinemas so far.
According to trade estimates, the film managed to earn ₹95 lakh on its second day. While the figure is higher than its opening-day collection of ₹50 lakh, it still falls short of the ₹1 crore mark, highlighting the challenges the film faces commercially.
Bandar Box Office Collection Shows Limited Growth
The latest figures suggest that Bandar's India net collection currently stands at ₹1.45 crore, while its India gross total has reached ₹1.74 crore. The modest growth indicates that positive reviews alone have not been enough to generate substantial footfalls.
The film has also found itself competing against several high-profile releases. Titles such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ram Charan’s Peddi and the Hollywood horror release Obsession have divided audience attention across theatres.
What Is Bobby Deol’s Bandar About?
Bandar follows Samar, a fading singer and actor played by Bobby Deol, whose life spirals into chaos after he is accused of sexual assault. As the case unfolds, he becomes trapped in a media frenzy and a legal system that appears increasingly hostile.
The film explores themes of public perception, institutional power and personal survival. Alongside Bobby Deol, the cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen and Indrajith Sukumaran.
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film has received particular praise for Bobby Deol’s performance. Actress Esha Deol also applauded her brother's work, describing him as one of the finest actors working today. Released in cinemas this week, Bandar now faces a crucial test over the coming days as it looks to convert critical acclaim into stronger box office returns.