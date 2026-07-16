Fauzi Release Date Confirmed: Prabhas-Starrer To Hit Theatres In December; Makers Unveil Intense New Poster

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Prabhas's period action drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is set for a global release on December 3, 2026. Check out the new poster and cast details.

Fauzi release date
Fauzi release date announced Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Fauzi starring Prabhas is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release this December.

  • Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period action drama will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

  • Raghavapudi confirmed the release schedule on social media with a new poster.

Fauzi release date: Prabhas-starrer highly anticipated period action drama has locked its release date. It will arrive in cinemas this December, producers announced on Wednesday. The pan-Indian film is helmed by Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Fauzi release date announced

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi will debut in theatres on December 3, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Raghavapudi confirmed the release date on social media. Sharing a striking new poster featuring Prabhas, he wrote, "On 3rd DECEMBER 2026, the Fauzi march begins. Come witness a story that won't just unfold on the big screen, it will live on in the hearts of everyone who believes in courage, honor, and freedom (sic)."

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Fauzi new poster

The makers also unveiled the new poster showing Prabhas in an intense look. The actor can be seen in a dhoti.

He sits on a stone surrounded by dead bodies. Covered in blood, he rests his hand on a rifle.

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Fans have noticed that the poster resembles Prabhas' famous posture in Baahubali after the betrayal by Kattappa. The poster perfectly aligns with the film's official tagline: "A Battalion who fights alone."

Fauzi cast and production

Fauzi marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Raghavapudi. Set against a military backdrop, the narrative is a fictionalised take on historical events.

The makers have planned the project as a two-part franchise. The second chapter will serve as the prequel to the first one.

Anupam Kher, Mithum Chakraborty, Jayaprada, Imanvi and Chaitra J Achar round out the cast of Fauzi.

The technical crew includes Sudeep Chatterjee as the cinematographer, Vishal Chandrashekar has served as the music composer and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao has done the editing.

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Prabhas' other projects

Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, which opened to negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Apart from Fauzi, his upcoming releases include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which is slated for a 2027 release. He also has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2 in his kitty.

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