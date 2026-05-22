Prashanth Neel To Begin Work On Prabhas’ Salaar 2 After Dragon

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has collaborated with Jr NTR for Dragon, which will debut in cinemas in June next year. The film, which marks Neel and NTR's maiden collaboration, is one of the highly anticipated projects. In a recent interview, the KGF director revealed that he is likely to begin work on Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam after completing Dragon.