Prashanth Neel To Begin Work On Prabhas’ Salaar 2 After Dragon

Prashanth Neel will work on Salaar 2 after completing Dragon.
Dragon is his maiden collaboration with Jr NTR.
Neel hasn't decided whether he will return with the KGF franchise.
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has collaborated with Jr NTR for Dragon, which will debut in cinemas in June next year. The film, which marks Neel and NTR's maiden collaboration, is one of the highly anticipated projects. In a recent interview, the KGF director revealed that he is likely to begin work on Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam after completing Dragon.
Prashanth shares update on Salaar 2
Prashanth Neel told Galatta Plus that he will begin Salaar 2 immediately after finishing his work on Dragon. While talking about KGF 3, he shared that he hasn't decided yet whether he will return to the franchise.
Neel stated that Dragon is a shift from the genre he has dabbled in before. Reportedly, he has been working on a mythological film with a colourful visual palette. He also wishes to make a small and intimate film.
Salaar 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The first instalment showed the bond between childhood friends Deva and Vardharaja Mannar.
It also starred Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao and John Vijay, among others, in significant roles.
About Dragon
Dragon also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, and several others. It will arrive in theatres on June 11, 2027.
Set in 1969, it revolves around a global opium war. Jr NTR plays Luger, the ruthless Assassin-in-Chief.
Prabhas’ upcoming films
Apart from Salaar 2, Prabhas also has Fauzi and Spirit in his kitty. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi will be released in December 2026.
Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated for theatrical release on March 5, 2027. It also stars Triptii Dimri opposite Prabhas.