Karuppu Release Delay Leaves RJ Balaji Emotional As Team Fights Last-Minute Crisis

Director RJ Balaji apologised to fans in a tearful video while expressing hope that Suriya’s much-awaited film would finally arrive later in the evening.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Karuppu Release Delay
Karuppu Release Delay: RJ Balaji Breaks Down In Emotional Video Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karuppu release delay cancelled morning and afternoon shows across multiple theatres.

  • RJ Balaji shared emotional apology video after fans faced screening disruptions statewide.

  • Reports linked Karuppu controversy to unresolved dues exceeding Rs 50 crore.

The release of Karuppu ran into unexpected trouble on Thursday after several scheduled shows were cancelled across theatres, leaving fans frustrated and confused. Director and actor RJ Balaji later shared an emotional video message apologising to audiences and explaining that the team was still trying to resolve the issue.

The disruption affected morning and afternoon screenings on the film’s release day, with uncertainty surrounding whether the film would eventually make it to theatres later in the evening.

RJ Balaji apologises after Karuppu shows get cancelled

Speaking from inside his car, Balaji appeared visibly emotional while addressing fans who had travelled long distances to watch the film. It was said by the filmmaker that the situation was never expected and that the stress caused to audiences deeply affected him.

He also expressed hope that Karuppu would still release later in the day if ongoing issues were settled. Referring to the support behind the project, Balaji acknowledged the efforts made by Suriya and others involved with the film.

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The actor-director further said he strongly believed the struggles surrounding the project would eventually be worth it for viewers.

Financial issues reportedly behind Karuppu release delay

According to reports, the delay was linked to unsettled dues exceeding Rs 50 crore associated with production house Dream Warrior Pictures. Industry reports suggested that financiers, exhibitors and distributors had raised concerns over pending payments connected to previous projects.

Additional reports claimed unpaid location charges linked to EVP Studios near Chennai also contributed to the delay in securing final distribution clearances.

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Despite the disruption, the team reportedly continued efforts to push for an evening release around 6 pm.

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Indrans in key roles. The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar and stunt choreography by Anbariv.

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