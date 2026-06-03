Peddi Advance Booking Report For Day 1: Ram Charan-Starrer Sells Over 2.76 Lakh Tickets, Generates Nearly Rs 7 Crore

Peddi advance bookings cross 2.76 lakh tickets before release.
Trade expects Peddi worldwide opening to approach Rs 100 crore.
Ram Charan eyes first major solo blockbuster since RRR success.
Peddi's box office prediction is generating enormous excitement as Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama prepares to arrive in cinemas. Trade analysts believe the film has the potential to post one of the biggest openings of the year, with projections placing its worldwide day-one gross close to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. However, the real question is whether the film can sustain momentum beyond its opening weekend and establish itself as a genuine pan-India blockbuster.
Peddi's advance booking report shows strong telugu market support
The latest advance booking figures indicate that Peddi's strength currently lies in the Telugu-speaking regions. According to Sacnilk, the film has already sold over 2.76 lakh tickets across India for 4079 shows, generating Rs 6.61 crore in advance sales without blocked seats and over Rs 11 crore including blocked inventory.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to lead demand, with cities such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur recording strong occupancies. Hyderabad alone has crossed Rs 84 lakh in gross collections with blocked seats, while Visakhapatnam has moved beyond Rs 1.3 crore.
Can Peddi really reach the Rs 100 crore opening milestone?
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala suggested that approximately Rs 75 crore gross could come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, aided by premiere shows and temporary ticket-price hikes. It was further stated that overseas business could significantly boost the film's global total.
The North American market has emerged as another major contributor, with premiere sales already crossing $8,80,000. Meanwhile, Karnataka has shown encouraging demand, although Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions remain relatively muted.
Why Peddi is a crucial film for Ram Charan?
Peddi arrives at an important stage in Ram Charan's career following the underwhelming performance of Game Changer. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.
Industry observers believe the opening numbers may be huge, but word-of-mouth will ultimately determine whether Peddi joins the ranks of pan-India successes like Pushpa, KGF and Salaar. The film's lengthy runtime of over three hours could also influence audience reception.
The sports action drama officially releases in cinemas on June 4, with paid premiere shows scheduled today.