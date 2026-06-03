Peddi Advance Booking Report For Day 1: Ram Charan-Starrer Sells Over 2.76 Lakh Tickets, Generates Nearly Rs 7 Crore

Peddi's box office prediction is generating enormous excitement as Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama prepares to arrive in cinemas. Trade analysts believe the film has the potential to post one of the biggest openings of the year, with projections placing its worldwide day-one gross close to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. However, the real question is whether the film can sustain momentum beyond its opening weekend and establish itself as a genuine pan-India blockbuster.