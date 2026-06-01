Ram Charan Reveals Peddi Changed Him As An Actor And Person, Calls It The 'Most Difficult Character' Of His Career

Ram Charan feels fortunate to be part of Peddi.
He said getting into the character was both challenging and fascinating.
Peddi will arrive in cinemas on June 4.
Slated for release on June 4, Peddi is one of the most-awaited films of the year. After RRR, the sports drama can be a major milestone in Ram Charan's career. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It will premiere on June 3 before its worldwide theatrical release.
Ram Charan on his character in Peddi
Ram Charan, who plays the lead role, has undergone a remarkable transformation into three athlete avatars: a cricketer, a runner, and a wrestler, which shows the hard work and dedication he gave to his role.
On his character in Peddi, the actor feels fortunate to play it. "We are representing a section of people who are unheard, who need the voice and need the recognition. And to play a character like that, which is very necessary in a country like India. I feel very proud and fortunate to come across a role like this," he added.
He called it "the most difficult character" of his career, and getting into it was both challenging and fascinating. Ram also shared that Peddi helped him grow as a performer and improve his craft. He called the journey satisfying, both as an actor and a person.
Peddi's musical celebration was held on May 23 in Bhopal, with the cast and crew in attendance. Ram, Janhvi, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Buchi Babu Sana, and music legend AR Rahman lit up the event.
About Peddi
Ram Charan's character in Peddi reflects the inspiring journey of several real-life sporting heroes, including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and others. It is a story about ambition, resilience, transformation, and excellence.