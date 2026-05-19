Peddi Director Shuts Down Viral Ram Charan Theory But Keeps Film’s Secrets Intact

Peddi director dismissed viral rumours involving Ram Charan’s character and injury theories.
Comparisons with Uppena fuelled online speculation after Peddi trailer release.
Ram Charan leads sports action drama alongside Janhvi Kapoor and ensemble cast.
Peddi's director has finally responded to viral theories surrounding Ram Charan’s character after the film’s trailer set social media buzzing. Ever since Peddi unveiled its action-packed glimpse, fans have been speculating about the fate of Peddi Raju, with one rumour dominating online conversations. Director Buchi Babu Sana has now stepped in to clear the air while keeping the film’s biggest twists firmly under wraps.
The speculation picked up pace shortly after the trailer release on May 18. Many viewers believed Ram Charan’s character, a labourer and sportsman shown navigating conflict and struggle, would suffer a tragic physical injury during the story.
Peddi viral theory linked to uppena comparison
The rumour gained traction because of comparisons with Buchi Babu Sana’s debut film Uppena, where the lead character loses a body part in a pivotal emotional twist. Fans drew parallels between the two stories and began suggesting that Peddi could follow a similar route.
According to the filmmaker, however, those assumptions are misplaced.
Buchi Babu Sana denies Ram Charan leg-loss rumour
During an interview with Great Andhra, the director dismissed claims that Ram Charan’s character loses a leg or any other body part in the film. It was stated by Buchi Babu Sana that no such sequence exists and that audiences would discover the film’s true surprises only on the big screen.
His clarification appears to have slowed the speculation, although curiosity surrounding the story has only grown stronger.
The trailer presents Ram Charan as Peddi, a respected village sporting hero caught in larger social battles. Blending cricket, wrestling, sprinting and action drama, the film positions him as both athlete and protector.
Alongside Ram Charan, Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani, with music by AR Rahman. The film is scheduled for a June 4 release in multiple languages.