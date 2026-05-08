Kamal Haasan Backs Vijay’s TVK To Form Government After Tamil Nadu Poll Verdict

Kamal Haasan has urged constitutional authorities to invite Vijay’s TVK to form the government after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Kamal Haasan Supports TVK
Kamal Haasan Supports Vijay TVK Government Formation Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kamal Haasan backed Vijay’s TVK after the fractured Tamil Nadu election verdict emerged.

  • TVK secured 108 seats, becoming the single-largest party in the Assembly elections.

  • The actor-politician cited the S.R. Bommai judgment while demanding democratic constitutional action.

Kamal Haasan has publicly backed Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the ongoing discussions around Tamil Nadu government formation following the fractured Assembly election verdict. In a statement shared on X, the actor-politician said Vijay’s party should be invited to form the government as it emerged as the single-largest party in the state elections.

The Tamil Nadu election results delivered an unusual outcome, with no party securing a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly. TVK won 108 seats, while the DMK-led alliance finished behind and is expected to sit in the Opposition.

Kamal Haasan cites democratic principles in Vijay TVK support

In his statement, Kamal Haasan stressed that constitutional authorities must act according to democratic norms and the people’s mandate. It was stated by him that his remarks were not being made from a party-political standpoint, but from “the principled voice of an Indian citizen.”

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
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Haasan also referred to DMK leader M K Stalin and praised his political maturity after the latter reportedly accepted the verdict and indicated that his party would function as a responsible Opposition.

S.R. Bommai case invoked amid Tamil Nadu government formation debate

The actor-politician further argued that not inviting Vijay to attempt government formation would amount to disregarding the verdict delivered by voters. He also expressed concern over the delay in elected representatives taking oath, stating that 233 elected members were still unable to assume office.

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Referring to the Supreme Court’s S.R. Bommai judgment, Kamal Haasan noted that questions around majority should be decided on the Assembly floor rather than elsewhere.

The Congress move initially appeared to strengthen Vijay’s prospects. - Photo: PTI; Representative image
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The comments come amid intense political developments in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Vijay had also met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan as discussions around government formation continued to gather momentum.

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