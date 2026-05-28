Steven Spielberg Shares His Opinion On Use Of AI In Filmmaking: 'There Is No Substitute For The Soul'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is against AI in filmmaking. However, he thinks AI can be useful to “find solutions to medical issues.”

Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg on AI Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Steven Spielberg doesn't support the use of AI in filmmaking.

  • He is “not willing to substitute” an AI tool for a creative purpose.

  • The filmmaker sees AI as a useful tool for the medical field or in education.

Legendary Steven Spielberg shared his opinion on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, saying that Hollywood should never “use AI as the final word on anything creative”. He recently appeared on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast, where he spoke against AI in filmmaking. However, he said that it can be useful for the medical purpose or in education.

Golden Globes AI Rules 2027 Prioritise Human Creativity - X
Golden Globes AI Rules for 2027 Draw Sharp Line As Human Creators Stay Central

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Steven Spielberg on AI

Spielberg, 79, said, “Where I don’t love AI is where it takes a position, or there’s an empty chair at a writer’s table,” adding, “I’m not willing to substitute, because I don’t really believe in sentience.”

The Oscar-winning director “doesn't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don’t think that is an algorithm that’s inventible… A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I’ll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future.”

Demi Moore and Guillermo del Toro on AI in cinema - Left pic- AP Photo/John Locher, right pic- IMDb
Demi Moore Calls Fighting AI A 'Losing Battle'; Guillermo del Toro Says Art Can't Be Done 'With A F**king App'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Jacqueline Fernandez Cannes 2026 Look in Richard Quinn Couture - Instagram
India Abstains on UNGA Resolution on ICJ Climate Opinion - File Image
Absent Dialogue: (Left) Poster of Beyond the Walls (1984); poster of On A Narrow Bridge (1985) - null
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, celebrates during vote tabulation on the day of state Assembly election results, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 4, 2026 - PTI

“I don’t want AI involved in that way. If AI wants to help him find locations, that works for him as it is of great help.

But he is not okay with an AI tool telling him who to cast in his films, write his dialogue for the character or where the camera has to go and what the set should look like.

He is okay if AI is used as a tool, but doesn't want to use it on anything creative, and that’s where he draws the line.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories