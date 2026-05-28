Steven Spielberg Shares His Opinion On Use Of AI In Filmmaking: 'There Is No Substitute For The Soul'

Steven Spielberg doesn't support the use of AI in filmmaking.
He is “not willing to substitute” an AI tool for a creative purpose.
The filmmaker sees AI as a useful tool for the medical field or in education.
Legendary Steven Spielberg shared his opinion on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, saying that Hollywood should never “use AI as the final word on anything creative”. He recently appeared on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast, where he spoke against AI in filmmaking. However, he said that it can be useful for the medical purpose or in education.
Steven Spielberg on AI
Spielberg, 79, said, “Where I don’t love AI is where it takes a position, or there’s an empty chair at a writer’s table,” adding, “I’m not willing to substitute, because I don’t really believe in sentience.”
The Oscar-winning director “doesn't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don’t think that is an algorithm that’s inventible… A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I’ll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future.”
“I don’t want AI involved in that way. If AI wants to help him find locations, that works for him as it is of great help.
But he is not okay with an AI tool telling him who to cast in his films, write his dialogue for the character or where the camera has to go and what the set should look like.
He is okay if AI is used as a tool, but doesn't want to use it on anything creative, and that’s where he draws the line.