Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison Over Actor's Ketamine Death

Kenneth Iwamasa, personal assistant to Matthew Perry, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the ketamine overdose death of the actor.
Iwamasa is the final accused to be sentenced in Perry's death case.
Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.
Matthew Perry Death Case Update: Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, the longtime personal assistant to the Friends star, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the ketamine overdose death of the actor. Iwamasa is the final accused to be sentenced in the death case linked to Perry’s death in October 2023.
Iwamasa, who injected Perry with ketamine, worked with two doctors to provide the actor with more than $50,000 (£38,000) of the drug in the weeks before his death, as per prosecutors. He had no medical training.
Matthew Perry's assistant jailed in his death case
In August 2024, Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute the drug.
On May 27, 2026, he was sentenced to 41 months (roughly 3.5 years) in federal prison. He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. He has to report to prison on July 17.
Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, while announcing the sentence, noted that Iwamasa knew about Perry's struggle with addiction, and he hid the evidence after the actor's death.
As per BBC, in the courtroom, Iwamasa told the actor's family, "I'm so sorry to all of you. I'm just so sorry to have done illegal acts that I will forever regret. I will take it to my grave."
"I hope I'll be a cautionary tale to someone who's in my position to make better choices."
He also offered the family his condolences.
Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine, including administering multiple injections on the day Perry died.
"You were privy to his trouble with addiction," Judge Garnett told Iwamasa ahead of sentencing. "You knew he should not have used ketamine at the amount he did."
All five defendants related to the case had agreed to plead guilty. In April, Sangha, popularly known as "Ketamine Queen", was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs. Dr Salvador Plasencia, who supplied ketamine to Perry in the weeks before his death, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Dr Mark Chavez, a California doctor who sold ketamine to Perry, was sentenced to eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release. Erik Fleming, another defendant, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $200 penalty.