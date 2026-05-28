Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison Over Actor's Ketamine Death

All five defendants related to the case had agreed to plead guilty. In April, Sangha, popularly known as "Ketamine Queen", was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs. Dr Salvador Plasencia, who supplied ketamine to Perry in the weeks before his death, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Dr Mark Chavez, a California doctor who sold ketamine to Perry, was sentenced to eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release. Erik Fleming, another defendant, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $200 penalty.