Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine' Queen Sentenced To 15 Years For Selling Drugs To Friends Actor

Matthew Perry death case update: Jasveen Sangha, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, was jailed on Wednesday for selling drugs to the actor that killed him.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Matthew Perry death case
Matthew Perry death case update Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen” was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in Matthew Perry's death.

  • Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

  • Before the imprisonment, Sangha told the judge she wears her shame “like a jacket.”

Matthew Perry death case update: Jasveen Sangha, an Indian-origin British-American drug dealer, known as the "Ketamine Queen", has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs to Friends actor Matthew Perry, that killed him.

Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty last September to five charges in Los Angeles, including one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of ketamine distribution, and one count of distribution of ketamine, resulting in death or grave bodily injury.

Ketamine Queen sentenced to prison in Matthew Perry's death

Sangha was jailed on Wednesday (April 8) by a federal judge for her role in the actor's 2023 death due to a drug overdose.

“You’re going to have to show some epic resilience,” Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett said to Jasveen Sangha, reported AP.

Before the imprisonment, Sangha told the judge she wears her shame “like a jacket.”

“These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions,” she said, which “shattered people’s lives and the lives of their family and friends.”

Mark Geragos, Sangha’s attorney, said “pernicious” addiction was the main reason behind Perry’s death, not his client.

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“There was nobody who was going to stop Mr. Perry from doing what he was going to do,” the attorney said.

For those unaware, Sangha was the fifth and final defendant charged in Matthew Perry's drug overdose case. Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Eric Fleming were the co-defendants in the case.

How Matthew Perry died

The actor was found dead by his assistant, Iwamasa, on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home. As per toxicology reports, the cause of his death was due to acute ketamine effects, along with drowning and coronary artery disease.

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