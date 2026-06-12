Ejae FIFA World Cup Performance Brings Korean Lyrics To The Global Stage With Anthem

Ejae performed the FIFA anthem alongside Andrea Bocelli before global audiences.
Korean lyrics featured prominently in DNA, co-written by Ejae herself.
KPop Demon Hunters' success continues to boost Ejae's growing global profile.
Ejae FIFA World Cup performance turned heads at the tournament's opening ceremony as the Korean singer-songwriter stepped onto one of the world's biggest stages. Performing before a global audience in Mexico City, Ejae joined legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli for a special rendition of the official World Cup anthem, DNA. Beyond delivering a memorable performance, the artist also brought a distinctly Korean touch to the event through lyrics she helped write for the song.
The appearance marks another major milestone in Ejae's rapidly growing international career, which has gained momentum through her songwriting work and recent success in global entertainment projects.
Ejae and Andrea Bocelli perform FIFA World Cup anthem
Dressed in a striking blue halter-neck gown, Ejae shared the stage with Andrea Bocelli as the duo performed DNA, the official theme song of the tournament. The performance drew attention not only for its scale but also for its cultural significance.
As one of the song's writers, Ejae contributed Korean-language lyrics to the anthem. Among the lines featured in the song is an uplifting message about perseverance and resilience, giving Korean language and culture visibility at one of the most-watched sporting spectacles in the world.
Ejae's global rise continues after KPop Demon Hunters success
The FIFA World Cup appearance comes at a time when Ejae's profile is steadily rising worldwide. The singer recently gained widespread recognition through Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters, where she co-wrote and performed several tracks, including the fan-favourite song Golden.
Her World Cup performance also highlights the growing influence of Korean artists on the global stage. K-pop acts are expected to feature prominently throughout the tournament, with BLACKPINK's Lisa scheduled for a major performance and BTS set to appear during the final's halftime show.
The opening ceremony performance took place on June 12 (KST), adding another significant achievement to Ejae's expanding international résumé and reinforcing the global reach of Korean music.