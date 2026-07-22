Salman Khan Supports CJP Protest, Warns Against Political Hijack: 'Heart Goes Out To Students Who Were Hurt'

Salman Khan on CJP protest

On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a grainy pic of himself from his school days and penned a lengthy note that read: “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them (sic).”