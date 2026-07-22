Salman Khan Supports CJP Protest, Warns Against Political Hijack: 'Heart Goes Out To Students Who Were Hurt'

Salman Khan has backed the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests.
He is glad that students have come together for a “better educational system.”
The actor also said that education in the country should become a “fashion trend” so that students from abroad come to India to study.
Actor Salman Khan has finally broken his silence on the ongoing student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. He expressed solidarity with the students and said that his heart goes out to them and their families who were hurt. The superstar also called the paper leak a “very serious issue” and is glad to see that the kids of our country have come together for a “better educational system, and their parents supported them.”
Khan urged that the movement should not be “hijacked politically”, and is saddened that the protest had “taken a violent turn.”
Salman Khan on CJP protest
On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a grainy pic of himself from his school days and penned a lengthy note that read: “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them (sic).”
He added, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud (sic).”
The superstar also said that the current issue is between the students and the educational system, and it shouldn't be politicised. Khan also said that the “credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system (sic).”
“It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated (sic),” he wrote further.
The Sikandar star concluded his post, “Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log (people from outside) come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub (sic).”
Earlier, celebs like Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhay Deol, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and others supported the movement and appealed for peaceful protest across the country. They also urged the government to listen to the students' demands.
Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and other celebs also joined the protest on the ground in Delhi. Imran Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Ayesha Khan, among others, joined the student protests in Mumbai.