'Let Students Express Themselves Responsibly’: Rajkummar Rao Reacts To CJP Protest, Police Violence

Rajkummar Rao has condemned the police violence and supported student protests.
He urged peace, dialogue and compassion.
Rao asked authorities to respond with "empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen."
A day after Delhi Police lathi-charged and used tear gas on the students protesting at Jantar Mantar and near the Parliament in New Delhi, several film celebrities, including Preity Zinta, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Sonakshi Sinha, have condemned the police violence and lent their support to the students who are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.
Celebs like Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and rapper Hanumankind joined the protest on ground.
What did Rajkummar Rao say about student protests?
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rao wrote, “When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion (sic).”
Rajkummar Rao on fair education
He added, “Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now—more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education (sic).”
Have a look at his post here.
While several celebs are supporting the protest and have condemned the police brutality, many prominent stars are tight-lipped about the ongoing movement, for which they have been criticised. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others haven't responded yet to the CJP protest.
On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nigam Story, Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story and Raftaar.