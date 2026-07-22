'Let Students Express Themselves Responsibly’: Rajkummar Rao Reacts To CJP Protest, Police Violence

What did Rajkummar Rao say about student protests?

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rao wrote, “When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion (sic).”