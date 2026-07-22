'Let Students Express Themselves Responsibly’: Rajkummar Rao Reacts To CJP Protest, Police Violence

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Rajkummar Rao has extended his support to the student protest led by CJP. He emphasised the importance of fair education and opportunities.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao on CJP protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Rajkummar Rao has condemned the police violence and supported student protests.

  • He urged peace, dialogue and compassion.

  • Rao asked authorities to respond with "empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen."

A day after Delhi Police lathi-charged and used tear gas on the students protesting at Jantar Mantar and near the Parliament in New Delhi, several film celebrities, including Preity Zinta, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Sonakshi Sinha, have condemned the police violence and lent their support to the students who are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.

Celebs like Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and rapper Hanumankind joined the protest on ground.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has now reacted to the CJP protest and urged peace, dialogue and compassion.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. - Money Sharma
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Adjourned As Opposition Protest Police Brutality

By Snehal Srivastava

What did Rajkummar Rao say about student protests?

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rao wrote, “When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion (sic).”

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CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. - Money Sharma
Injured students at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital - Courtesy: Zenaira Bakhsh & Mrinalini Dhyani
From Barricades To Talks, Inside Delhi's Chalo Sansad Protest - Outlook Suresh Pandey
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Rajkummar Rao on fair education

He added, “Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now—more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education (sic).”

Have a look at his post here.

While several celebs are supporting the protest and have condemned the police brutality, many prominent stars are tight-lipped about the ongoing movement, for which they have been criticised. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others haven't responded yet to the CJP protest.

Tovino Thomas, Revathy Condemn Police Action on CJP Protest - Instagram
Tovino Thomas, Revathy And Pa Ranjith Condemn Police Action On CJP Student Protest

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nigam Story, Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story and Raftaar.

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