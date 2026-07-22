Our Sticky Love Trailer Unveils Jung Hae In's Sweet Lie, But There's More at Stake

Our Sticky Love trailer teases romance, mystery and amnesia

The trailer introduces Go Eun Sae, played by Ha Young, an ambitious prosecutor investigating a crime syndicate before an accident leaves her with complete amnesia. She wakes up in a quiet countryside village famous for its traditional yeot (Korean taffy) shops, where boxing coach Jang Tae Ha, portrayed by Jung Hae In, insists that he is her boyfriend. In reality, she is his first love and he chooses to lie in order to protect her from the dangerous people still searching for her.