Our Sticky Love Trailer Unveils Jung Hae In's Sweet Lie, But There's More at Stake

Our Sticky Love combines romantic comedy, amnesia and underworld suspense in one story.
Jung Hae In plays a boxing coach protecting Ha Young through a risky lie.
Netflix will premiere the highly anticipated Korean drama globally in August.
Our Sticky Love has released a fresh trailer offering a closer look at the unlikely romance between Jung Hae In and Ha Young. While the teaser leans into comedy and heart-fluttering moments, it also reveals that a dangerous underworld mystery is quietly unfolding behind the central love story. The upcoming Netflix original pairs romance with suspense, making it one of the platform's most anticipated Korean dramas this season.
Our Sticky Love trailer teases romance, mystery and amnesia
The trailer introduces Go Eun Sae, played by Ha Young, an ambitious prosecutor investigating a crime syndicate before an accident leaves her with complete amnesia. She wakes up in a quiet countryside village famous for its traditional yeot (Korean taffy) shops, where boxing coach Jang Tae Ha, portrayed by Jung Hae In, insists that he is her boyfriend. In reality, she is his first love and he chooses to lie in order to protect her from the dangerous people still searching for her.
As Eun Sae struggles to remember her past, the trailer highlights playful misunderstandings, growing chemistry and glimpses of the criminal network that refuses to let her disappear. Newly released stills also reveal another side of Tae Ha, hinting that he has a hidden past beyond his life as a small-town boxing coach, while Heo Sung Tae appears as the menacing Baek Sang Gil, who is determined to track Eun Sae down.
Jung Hae In and Ha Young lead Netflix's new romantic comedy
Directed by Kim Jang Han (My Demon) and written by Mo Ji Hye (You Raise Me Up), the series blends romantic comedy with noir-style suspense. Netflix describes it as a comforting romance featuring "enemies-to-lovers" chemistry while exploring the untold stories hidden beneath its quirky premise. The drama was previously known by the working title This Sucky Love before being renamed Our Sticky Love.
The series will premiere globally on Netflix on August 7, marking Jung Hae In's return to the romantic comedy genre alongside Ha Young after months of anticipation surrounding the project.