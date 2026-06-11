BIGBANG 2026 World Tour Announced: K-Pop Legends Set For Massive Global Return

BIGBANG 2026 World Tour includes 31 concerts across 18 cities.
MetLife Stadium and Tokyo Dome feature among major venues.
STILL ALIVE project invites fans to share cherished BIGBANG memorabilia.
The BIGBANG 2026 World Tour has finally been announced, giving fans a major reason to celebrate as the legendary K-pop group prepares to mark its 20th anniversary in grand fashion. The extensive tour will see the group return to some of the world's biggest stages, reaffirming its enduring influence on the global music scene. The announcement was made through BIGBANG's official social media channels, where the first tour poster was unveiled.
BIGBANG 2026 world tour to cover 18 Ccties worldwide
According to the schedule shared by YG Entertainment, the tour will feature 31 concerts across 18 cities. The journey begins in Goyang, South Korea, before expanding across North America, Europe, Oceania, Japan and several Asian markets.
Among the venues selected for the anniversary celebrations are Goyang Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Stade de France, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kaohsiung National Stadium, Taipei Dome, Tokyo Dome, Kyocera Dome Osaka and Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka. The scale of the tour highlights BIGBANG's lasting popularity more than two decades after its debut.
YG Entertainment promises special 20th anniversary celebrations
The tour is only one part of BIGBANG's anniversary plans. A special fan project titled STILL ALIVE has also been launched, allowing supporters to share treasured memories, concert tickets, light sticks and memorabilia connected to the group.
It was stated by YG Entertainment that every aspect of the tour was being prepared with great care, from production quality to overall scale, to meet the expectations of fans who had waited for a long time. It was further noted that additional tour locations would be announced in the future.
The celebrations will officially begin in August with the opening stadium concert in Goyang, while the world tour is expected to continue until February next year.