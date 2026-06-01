BTS FESTA 2026 Schedule Revealed As Reunion, Run BTS Return And Tour Fuel Excitement

BTS FESTA 2026 celebrates 13 years with reunion, music, and fan-focused content.
Run BTS! 2.0 returns as BTS's comeback in 2026 excitement continues growing globally.
ARIRANG world tour and Busan concerts signal BTS’s powerful new chapter together.
BTS FESTA 2026 is turning into far more than an anniversary celebration. For ARMY, this year’s line-up represents a full-circle moment as all seven BTS members reunite to mark 13 years since debut, combining nostalgia with the promise of a fresh chapter ahead.
BTS FESTA 2026 Schedule Brings Music And Memories
The FESTA calendar opens with a new BTS family photo, followed by fresh fan content across several days. The schedule includes a Hooligan performance video, a new Normal Log episode and a B Side Film, creating a steady build-up for fans.
One of the biggest highlights is the return of Run BTS! A teaser for Run BTS! 2.0 is set to arrive before the variety show officially makes its comeback, reviving a fan-favourite format that helped shape BTS’ playful bond with ARMY over the years.
BTS Reunion 2026 And ARIRANG Tour Mark New Era
The celebrations gain momentum with major music and touring announcements. BTS will unveil a limited-edition picture disc vinyl of ARIRANG, alongside the official release and lyric video for Come Over.
The ARIRANG world tour will also begin with opening concerts in Busan, signalling the group’s return to large-scale performances after a transformative period.
FESTA will ultimately conclude with 20130613 Congratulations, a project directly honouring BTS’ debut date and journey.
The BTS FESTA 2026 celebrations will run from June 4 to June 13, with the anniversary finale landing on BTS’ official debut day.