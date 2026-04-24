Bang Si-hyuk Arrest Warrant Denied In HYBE Probe, Prosecutors Seek Stronger Case

Summary of this article
Bang Si-hyuk's arrest warrant denied as prosecutors seek stronger fraud evidence.
HYBE chairman's investigation centres on the 2019 IPO and investor misrepresentation claims.
BTS resumes global tour despite ongoing legal scrutiny around agency leadership.
Bang Si-hyuk's arrest warrant decision has added a new layer to the ongoing investigation into the HYBE chairman, who is facing allegations of investor fraud. South Korean prosecutors have refused a police request to detain the K-pop mogul, stating that the grounds presented were not strong enough to justify an arrest.
Bang, the founder and chairman of HYBE, the agency behind global supergroup BTS, remains under investigation but is not currently considered a flight risk.
HYBE chairman investigation and arrest warrant decision
The Seoul Metropolitan Police had earlier sought an arrest warrant, but it has been stated by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office that the request lacked sufficient justification. Investigators have now been asked to build a stronger case before pursuing further legal action.
Bang has reportedly been under a travel ban since August, indicating that authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely. His legal team has maintained that full cooperation with investigators has been provided throughout the process.
Bang Si-hyuk fraud allegations linked to HYBE IPO
At the centre of the case are allegations dating back to 2019, when Bang is said to have misled investors about HYBE’s plans to go public. It has been claimed that investors were led to believe that an initial public offering was not imminent, prompting them to sell shares to a private equity fund.
Police suspect that the fund may have entered into a side agreement, potentially offering Bang around 200 billion won in exchange for a share of post-IPO profits. However, all allegations have been denied by Bang and HYBE officials.
The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the company, as BTS has resumed global activities following a long hiatus due to mandatory military service. The group recently performed to large crowds in Seoul and continues its international tour, with upcoming performances planned in the United States.
While the investigation remains ongoing, the refusal to issue an arrest warrant suggests that legal proceedings could take more time before reaching a decisive stage.