Bang Si Hyuk Arrest News: Police Move Against BTS Agency Chairman In Fraud Probe

Summary of this article
Bang Si Hyuk arrest news emerges as police seek warrant in fraud probe.
HYBE chairman faces allegations involving a 200 billion won IPO-linked side deal.
Investigation impacts BTS agency amid global tour and industry scrutiny.
The Bang Si Hyuk arrest news has put the global K-pop industry under intense scrutiny, with South Korean police seeking a warrant against the HYBE chairman. The move comes as part of an expanding investigation into alleged investor fraud, involving one of the most influential figures behind BTS.
Bang Si Hyuk fraud allegations linked to HYBE IPO
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, a request has been made to prosecutors to pursue an arrest warrant. It has been alleged that Bang Si Hyuk misled investors in 2019 by indicating that HYBE had no immediate plans for a public listing.
It is being investigated whether investors were encouraged to sell their shares to a private equity fund before the company moved ahead with its initial public offering. Authorities suspect that a side agreement may have resulted in Bang receiving around 200 billion won, reportedly tied to a share in post-IPO profits.
No official response was immediately issued by HYBE representatives regarding the latest developments.
BTS agency HYBE faces pressure amid ongoing investigation
The case is being viewed as a significant moment for HYBE, a company that has grown into a global powerhouse since its early days as Big Hit Entertainment. Bang Si Hyuk, who founded the agency, has long been regarded as a key architect behind BTS’s worldwide success.
The investigation arrives at a sensitive time, with BTS actively reconnecting with fans through major performances after a prolonged hiatus due to mandatory military service. The group recently held large-scale concerts in Seoul and continues its global engagements.
As the legal process unfolds, the situation is expected to have wider implications for investor confidence and the K-pop industry’s corporate practices.
The latest development in the case emerged on April 21, 2026, when police confirmed their move to seek an arrest warrant.