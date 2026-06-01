The Judge From Hell Season 2 Announced; Park Shin Hye Confirmed To Return

Park Shin Hye is set to return with The Judge from Hell season 2.
Studio S CEO Hong Sung Chang confirmed it at an event in Seoul.
In season 1, Park Shin Hye played a judge from hell who served justice by sending bad souls and demons to hell.
Popular K-drama The Judge from Hell is renewed for season 2. Park Shin Hye is set to return for the second season. On June 1, SBS unveiled the upcoming K-dramas for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027 at SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE in Seoul. With the lineup of other projects, Studio S CEO Hong Sung Chang also officially announced Season 2 of The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin Hye.
The Judge from Hell season 2 announced
At the event, the CEO announced, “Actress Park Shin Hye, who is currently pregnant, will return next year with Season 2 of The Judge from Hell,” per Soompi.
Other K-dramas scheduled to release in the second half of 2026 include Agent Kim Reactivated, Flex x Cop 2, Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, Good Partner 2, and Nine to Six.
The first half of 2027 will see the release of Excitatio, The Long Shot Trial, Nightmare (literal title), and Full Count (literal title).
About The Judge From Hell
The drama follows an elite judge (Park Shin-hye) who plays demon Justitia. Kim Jae Young plays a friendly detective, whom Shin Hye falls in love with. She serves justice by killing bad people who have committed heinous crimes like murder.
The last episode of the fantasy show ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the audience intrigued.
It premiered on September 21, 2024, on SBS and Disney+ and concluded on November 2, 2024.
Park Shin Hye's pregnancy
In April this year, Park Shin Hye, who is married to Choi Tae-joon, announced her second pregnancy. Both welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2022.
Her agency, Salt Entertainment, officially confirmed to OSEN, “It is true that Park Shin-hye is currently pregnant with her second child.”
She is due in the autumn. The couple requested ”warm support and blessings.”