The Judge From Hell Season 2 Announced; Park Shin Hye Confirmed To Return

Popular K-drama The Judge from Hell is renewed for season 2. Park Shin Hye is set to return for the second season. On June 1, SBS unveiled the upcoming K-dramas for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027 at SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE in Seoul. With the lineup of other projects, Studio S CEO Hong Sung Chang also officially announced Season 2 of The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin Hye.