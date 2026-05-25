The Scarecrow Mystery Deepens As Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Reunite After 30 Years

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Scarecrow is entering a crucial new chapter as Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon’s characters reunite amid resurfacing secrets and a solved serial murder case.

The Scarecrow
The Scarecrow: Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The Scarecrow shifts fully into 2019 as long-buried secrets return dramatically.

  • Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon reunion reshapes the thriller’s emotional conflict.

  • Thirty-year serial murder mystery gains urgency through new clues and returning characters.

The Scarecrow is preparing for another dramatic shift as newly released stills tease a tense reunion between Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon. The Korean suspense drama, which moves between 1988 and 2019, has kept viewers invested through its dark investigation, uneasy alliances and decades-long pursuit of truth.

The series follows detective Kang Tae Joo and his complicated connection with Cha Si Young, a man he distrusts deeply. Earlier episodes revealed shocking secrets, including concealed evidence and the exposure of the real serial killer after thirty years, leaving several characters facing painful consequences.

Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon reunion raises new questions in The Scarecrow

Fresh images from the upcoming episode place Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young face-to-face again in the present timeline. Cha Si Young, now shown as a National Assembly member, appears visibly unsettled after learning that the real murderer has been caught.

The reunion hints at a renewed confrontation between the two men, whose rivalry has shaped the drama from the beginning.

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The Scarecrow k-drama expands its 30-year serial murder mystery

The new stills also spotlight Cha Young Beom, played by Song Geon Hee, who appears as an intern reporter investigating the revived murder case. Interest has grown around the actor’s dual role, connecting the past tragedy of Lee Ki Beom with the present search for answers.

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An update was shared by the production team regarding the drama’s next phase. It was stated by the makers that episode 11 onwards would focus on 2019, while hidden truths from three decades earlier would return to the surface. It was further noted that evolving relationships between reunited characters would become central to the story.

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The next episode of The Scarecrow is scheduled to air on May 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

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