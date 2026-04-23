Lee Nam Hee Death: ‘My Dearest’ Actor Passes Away At 64, Leaves Legacy Behind

Lee Nam Hee death has left the Korean entertainment industry mourning. Best known for My Dearest and Steel Rain 2, the veteran actor passed away after a long illness, leaving behind a career spanning theatre, film and television.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Lee Nam Hee
‘My Dearest’ Actor Dies at 64 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lee Nam Hee death at 64 ends a four-decade career across theatre and screen.

  • Veteran actor starred in My Dearest, Steel Rain 2 and major dramas.

  • Memorial service set April 24 at Severance Hospital after long illness.

The news of Lee Nam Hee death has cast a shadow over the Korean entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in for the veteran actor known for his work across theatre, film and television. He passed away at the age of 64 after battling a long-term illness, according to reports confirmed by his family.

Lee Nam Hee death: A career spanning decades

Lee Nam Hee built a career that stretched over four decades, beginning in theatre before expanding into mainstream cinema and television. He made his acting debut in 1983 with the stage play Antigone, gradually establishing himself as a respected performer in South Korea’s theatre circuit.

Over the years, he became known for his versatility, appearing in productions such as Othello and Male Impulse, before transitioning to screen roles. His performances in projects like Steel Rain 2: Summit, Watcher, The Frog, and the widely followed series My Dearest earned him recognition among a broader audience.

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Awards, legacy and final days

Throughout his career, Lee received several prestigious honours, including the Korea Theater Association Acting Award in 1998 and the Dong-A Theater Awards Acting Award in 2012. His commitment to the craft remained consistent, with reports suggesting he continued working on projects until recently despite health challenges.

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The news of his passing was confirmed to have occurred on April 22, around 5 PM, though further details about the illness were not publicly disclosed. A memorial service has been arranged at Severance Hospital, with the funeral procession scheduled for April 24.

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As the industry reflects on his contributions, Lee Nam Hee is being remembered not just for his screen presence, but for his dedication to storytelling across mediums.

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