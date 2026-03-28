Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At 44; Cause Under Investigation, Authorities Share Details

Summary of this article
Lee Sang-Bo was found dead at 44, with the cause still under investigation.
Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected at this stage.
The actor, cleared in a 2022 drug case, had a two-decade career in Korean dramas.
South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo has been found dead at the age of 44, with authorities confirming that an investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. The incident has drawn attention across the industry, especially given the actor’s past legal battle and steady career in television.
According to local reports, the actor’s body was discovered at his home in Pyeongtaek on Thursday afternoon at around 12:40 pm. It was stated by officials that the discovery was made by a family member.
Authorities rule out foul play
Early statements from the Pyeongtaek Police Station in Gyeonggi Province have indicated that no signs of criminal involvement have been identified. It was further noted that standard procedures are being followed to determine the exact cause of death.
It was stated by authorities that “no suspicion of foul play has been found at this stage,” while confirmation of the cause is still awaited.
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtaek.
Past controversy revisited
The news has also brought renewed focus on a 2022 investigation involving the actor. At the time, allegations of drug use linked to prescribed medication had surfaced and gained widespread attention.
However, it had later been confirmed by authorities that no evidence of illegal activity was found, and the case was formally closed. It was stated that the actor had been cleared of all allegations.
A career remembered
Lee Sang-Bo began his acting journey in 2006 and went on to appear in several television dramas, including Private Lives, Rugal, and The Elegant Empire. Over nearly two decades, he built a reputation for versatility across genres.
In 2025, a new phase in his career was marked by an exclusive contract signing with Korea Management Group.