Christopher Nolan Retrospective At TIFF Brings Interstellar, Oppenheimer And More Back

Christopher Nolan retrospective at TIFF spans films from Following to Oppenheimer.
TIFF Lightbox will screen Nolan classics exclusively in 35mm and 70mm formats.
The Odyssey Christopher Nolan buzz grows alongside podcast events and special screenings.
The Christopher Nolan retrospective is officially heading to TIFF Lightbox, offering audiences a rare chance to revisit the filmmaker’s most celebrated works on film prints. Titled Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs, the programme arrives at a moment when excitement surrounding Nolan’s upcoming project, The Odyssey, continues to grow. From Following to Oppenheimer, the retrospective promises an immersive journey through one of contemporary cinema’s defining careers.
Christopher Nolan retrospective at TIFF celebrates a cinematic legacy
The Toronto International Film Festival announced that the retrospective will showcase Nolan’s films exclusively in 35mm and 70mm formats. The selection spans his career, beginning with his debut feature Following and moving through landmark titles including Memento, The Prestige, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.
According to TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee, Nolan’s work has grown into a major cultural event with every release. It was stated by Lee that the programme reflects “the scale, creativity and innovation that define film today.”
TIFF Lightbox lineup includes special Nolan events
The TIFF Christopher Nolan programme will include more than screenings alone. A live recording of The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast is also scheduled, featuring hosts Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins discussing Nolan’s filmography.
Their enthusiasm for joining the event was expressed in a statement, where it was said that many lively conversations had already been shared around Nolan’s films and that a special Canadian episode was eagerly anticipated.
Among the most anticipated screenings are Interstellar, Oppenheimer and Tenet in 70mm, alongside discussions featuring critics and film professionals.
The Christopher Nolan retrospective will run at TIFF Lightbox from July 8 to August 20, with Nolan’s latest feature The Odyssey set to make its worldwide debut shortly afterwards.