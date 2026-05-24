Milagros Mumenthaler Interview On The Currents | “Premiering It In Argentina Felt Like An Act of Resistance”

A

Every time I premiere a film, it feels like things are getting worse. Here in Argentina, we are used to it. We are in a state of anaesthesia. We are numbed to it. When the film released in Argentina, it felt like an act of resistance against the current government. When we were shooting, it was the only project filming in Argentina at the time. Streaming platforms are here to change the game worldwide. They certainly changed the way you watch a film. There’s a shift in tension. But cinema is a site of resistance. Historically, movie theatres were places you’d inform and tell a story. I do believe they will remain as different windows out into the world.