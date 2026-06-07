Abinash Bikram Shah Interview | On Elephants in the Fog, Shedding Assumptions and Crafting Intimacy

A

In practice, it was much simpler and far more human than that. It looked like living alongside people, listening, and slowly building trust. It meant sharing meals, listening to their personal histories, and understanding the minute mechanics of their daily survival.

This time was vital because I didn't arrive with a script. I arrived with a need to unlearn my own privileges and assumptions. I needed to understand their specific vocabulary, their humor, their fears, and how they navigate the changing landscape around them.

During that first year of meeting them, I didn't have a basic outline or a narrative structure. I only had 'what ifs' running through my head as I watched their lives unfold. That unstructured time is what ultimately gave the script its soul. It ensured that when I finally did sit down to write, every scene and every word was rooted in earned trust rather than cinematic fiction.