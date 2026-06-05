Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam Shoot Stopped Due To Script Issues? Director Tharun Moorthy Issues Clarification

Mohanlal's upcoming film with Tharun Moorthy is titled Athimanoharam.
Moorthy has issued a clarification on the reports that the shoot has been halted due to confusion in the script.
He called the rumours “completely false” and requested everyone “not to post or spread unverified information.”
There had been rumours, claiming that shooting for Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy's upcoming Malayalam film, Athimanoharam, was halted due to set issues. Tharun took to his social media to put all rumours to rest. He issued a clarification, saying that the shoot halt reports are “completely false” and they are currently shooting in Thodupuzha.
Shoot of Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy not halted
Tharun shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram Stories, apparently from the film set and wrote on it, “Dear friends, I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false. We have been shooting here in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days.”
He revealed that the “rain and weather conditions have affected some of our plans, but our team is working hard to overcome every challenge and continue filming with great enthusiasm and positivity.”
He concluded his note, requesting everyone “not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach” as such kind of “misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among the audience and affect the efforts of the entire team.”
About Athimanoharam
Athimanoharam is Mohanlal's second collaboration with Tharun after the 2025 blockbuster Thudarum. The Malayalam-language revenge thriller grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
Tharun had earlier clarified that Athimanoharam will not follow the same template as Thudarum. Athimanoharam is a family drama and follows a police procedural.
Mohanlal is playing Sub-Inspector TS Lovelajan in the film. The first look poster shows him in a police uniform. Meera Jasmine will play the female lead.
Ratheesh Ravi has done the screenplay, with music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Shaji Kumar, and editing by Vivek Harshan.