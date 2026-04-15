Athimanoharam First Look Out: Mohanlal Returns With Tharun Moorthy Again

Summary of this article
Athimanoharam's first look shows Mohanlal as a cop amid Sabarimala pilgrims.
Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine reunite after years, raising audience curiosity.
Film announced on Vishu, continuing Tharun Moorthy’s strong directorial momentum.
Athimanoharam's first look has been unveiled, officially confirming the title of Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy’s much-anticipated collaboration. The film, previously referred to as L366, introduces a compelling visual that sets the tone for what appears to be a grounded, character-driven narrative. Mohanlal is seen in a policeman’s uniform, standing among Sabarimala pilgrims, hinting at a story rooted in faith, duty and conflict.
Athimanoharam first look reveals Mohanlal in a striking new avatar
The poster positions Mohanlal as TS Lovelajan, a character that already feels layered through its visual introduction. The setting, filled with devotees, adds texture and context without revealing too much. It quietly signals a story that may explore social and emotional intersections rather than relying purely on spectacle.
This collaboration also marks Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy coming together again after the success of Thudarum. Their previous outing had found both critical and commercial appreciation, making expectations around Athimanoharam naturally higher.
Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine reunite after a long gap
Another notable aspect of Athimanoharam is the reunion of Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine. The pair, who were last seen together in films like Rasathanthram and Innathe Chinthavishayam, return after a significant gap. Their pairing adds a layer of familiarity and emotional recall for audiences who have followed their earlier work.
The film is written by Ratheesh Ravi and produced by Ashiq Usman, marking his first collaboration with Mohanlal. The technical team also brings continuity, with composer Jakes Bejoy and cinematographer Shaji Kumar on board, alongside editor Vivek Harshan and production designer Gokul Das.
The title and first look were unveiled on Vishu, adding a festive significance to the announcement. While the makers have not revealed further plot details yet, the film has already set a tone that feels rooted and intriguing.