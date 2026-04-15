Athimanoharam First Look Out: Mohanlal Returns With Tharun Moorthy Again

Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine reunite after a long gap

Another notable aspect of Athimanoharam is the reunion of Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine. The pair, who were last seen together in films like Rasathanthram and Innathe Chinthavishayam, return after a significant gap. Their pairing adds a layer of familiarity and emotional recall for audiences who have followed their earlier work.