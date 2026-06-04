Amma Ariyan at Cannes Classics: Restored Malayalam Cult Film, John Abraham’s Vision and Legacy Revisited

A

Yes, that was part of the design we made. Though he was very close to his own mother, who passed away, his elder sister was his mother figure as well. He came from a close-knit family. Though he was a completely crazy person in that family set-up, he was still loved by his sisters, and he believed that his mother was the grounding force. So, when the mother and the girlfriend are together, a sort of amalgamation takes place. We had a lot of discussions. He [Abraham] kept saying that the film is not just about Hari’s mother, but is the story of how a mother needs to know what is happening in her son’s life. In the end, when she says she could not prevent it, that brings forth the tragedy that mothers are unable to control the destinies of their children, though they love them very much.