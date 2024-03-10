Remembering Kumar Shahani, India’s Foremost Avant-Garde Film Director

For the people of my generation, who grew up in the 1990s, Indian new-wave cinema was a kind of esoteric art and idea. During the early ‘90s in Darbhanga, I still remember seeing a poster of the movie ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’ and wondering what kind of film it would be.

Truth is, new-wave cinema died in the ‘80s and what we found in the ‘90s, with the opening of the market, was that the genre of Hindi cinema shifted to diaspora and gangster movies. At the same time, with the coming of the internet and YouTube, the movies of parallel cinema, although in bad print, got available online and reached a wider audience.

Interestingly, now, even in Darbhanga, people discuss young filmmakers like Achal Mishra (‘Gamak Ghar’, ‘Dhuin’) and Partha Saurabh (‘Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar’) and their movies. It has got a name — the Darbhanga New Wave. Certainly, the aesthetics of Darbhanga New Wave are influenced by the forefathers of the Indian New Wave cinema of the ‘70s.

Kumar Shahani (1940-2024), who died at the age of 83 in Kolkata recently, was one of India’s foremost avant-garde film directors. When his classic film ‘Maya Darpan’ turned 50 in November 2022, I called him for an interview. He was in Pune and asked me to send questions by email, to which he promptly replied. When the interview was published, I shared the link with him and wrote: “I hope to talk to you at length, when you are back in Delhi.” Alas! It would never happen, but I had the good fortune to interact with him on a few occasions in the past.