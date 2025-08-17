US First Lady Melania Trump’s Letter for Peace Handed to Putin by President Trump

1: First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Putin, calling for the safety of children.
2: The letter did not directly refer to the war in Ukraine but urged Putin to consider the plight of children.
In an unusual diplomatic gesture, First Lady Melania Trump drafted a letter calling for peace, which United States President Donald Trump personally delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska on Friday.
Putin read the “peace letter” immediately after receiving it, as the two delegations looked on. In it, Melania Trump wrote, “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”
She continued, “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.” The letter went on to say, “Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”
The First Lady also noted, “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future,” adding, “Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself.”
She concluded, “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”
A copy of the letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital and later shared on social media by President Trump’s supporters, including USA's Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Sharing the letter publicly, Bondi remarked, “She speaks from the heart of every American in calling for a world where children, regardless of where they are born, can live in peace.”
After his meeting with Putin, Trump described the talks as “extremely productive” but cautioned that an immediate end to the war was unlikely, saying the parties were “not there yet.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Washington on Monday for further discussions.
While the letter did not directly reference Ukraine — which Russian forces invaded in 2022 — it urged Putin to consider the plight of children and, as Melania wrote, their “innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”