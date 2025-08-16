International

Lines Drawn In Alaska: Trump, Putin, And A World Watching

As President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin converge on a military base in Alaska, carefully choreographed gestures play out against a backdrop of red carpets, global scrutiny, and public unrest. The moment, heavy with symbolism, unfolds far beyond the stage.

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. At left is Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and second from right is Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a news conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

President Donald Trump walks onto a stage with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The red carpet is cleaned before President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, before meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Members of the media stand outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

People attend a rally ahead to the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a rally in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Dug Loshbaugh holds a sign during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Protesters chant slogans during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

