MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

Mumbai Indians lock horns with RCB in WPL 2026 match number 1
MI lead the head-to-head win/loss record against RCB
Batting paradise expected at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
The 4th edition of the Women's Premier League 2026 begins today with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
It will be a sweet homecoming for some of the Indian players at the venue in Navi Mumbai, where Harmanpreet Kaur's India famously won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 back in November.
The likes Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh were all parts of the Indian Women's World Cup winning XI.
But the stakes are absolutely different now as the focus now shifts to franchise cricket. Over the next one month, 5 teams will be battling it out for WPL glory which has only been tasted by the teams playing tonight.
Mumbai Indians, who defeated the Delhi Capitals for the second time in a final last season, will be looking to get their campaign off to a strong start. And so will be the aim of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who had also beaten Delhi in the 2024 final.
RCB have some new recruits in the forms of Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Nadine de Kler and Georgia Voll among others.
Two-time champions Mumbai have also recruited the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta and Milly Illingworth to strengthen their squad this season.
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 7
MI wins: 4
RCB wins: 3
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Key Stats
Most Runs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) with 239 runs.
Highest Score: Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 81 off 43 balls (2025).
Best Bowling Figures: Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 6/15 (2024).
Highest Team Total: RCB - 199/3 (2025).
Lowest Team Total: MI - 113/10 (2024).
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Weather Report
The wicket is expected to be flat and hard, providing an even bounce that allows batters to play their shots on the up.
Seamers may find some swing and movement in the first 3-4 overs due to the evening humidity and fresh moisture on the track.
Significant dew is expected in the second half of the game. This will make the ball slippery for bowlers and usually prompts the captain winning the toss to bowl first.
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Pitch Report
The temperature will be hovering around 28 degree Celsius at the start of the game before dropping to a cool 19-21 degrees by the end of the contest.
There are absolutely no chances of rain tonight in Navi Mumbai. Mostly clear skies with a light breeze.
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Squads
RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare (Replacement for Perry), Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav and Linsey Smith
MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, G Kamalini (WK), Rahila Firdous (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth and Kranthi Reddy