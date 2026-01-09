MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

Match number 1 of the Women's Premier League 2026 will see reigning champions MI taking on 2024 winners RCB at the DY Patil Stadium from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Check the head-to-head record, pitch and weather reports

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026
Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right) during MI Vs RCB WPL 2025 File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians lock horns with RCB in WPL 2026 match number 1

  • MI lead the head-to-head win/loss record against RCB

  • Batting paradise expected at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

The 4th edition of the Women's Premier League 2026 begins today with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It will be a sweet homecoming for some of the Indian players at the venue in Navi Mumbai, where Harmanpreet Kaur's India famously won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 back in November.

The likes Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh were all parts of the Indian Women's World Cup winning XI.

But the stakes are absolutely different now as the focus now shifts to franchise cricket. Over the next one month, 5 teams will be battling it out for WPL glory which has only been tasted by the teams playing tonight.

Mumbai Indians, who defeated the Delhi Capitals for the second time in a final last season, will be looking to get their campaign off to a strong start. And so will be the aim of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who had also beaten Delhi in the 2024 final.

Related Content
Related Content

RCB have some new recruits in the forms of Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Nadine de Kler and Georgia Voll among others.

Two-time champions Mumbai have also recruited the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta and Milly Illingworth to strengthen their squad this season.

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Total matches: 7

MI wins: 4

RCB wins: 3

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Key Stats

Most Runs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) with 239 runs.

Highest Score: Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 81 off 43 balls (2025).

Best Bowling Figures: Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 6/15 (2024).

Highest Team Total: RCB - 199/3 (2025).

Lowest Team Total: MI - 113/10 (2024).

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Weather Report

The wicket is expected to be flat and hard, providing an even bounce that allows batters to play their shots on the up.

Seamers may find some swing and movement in the first 3-4 overs due to the evening humidity and fresh moisture on the track.

Significant dew is expected in the second half of the game. This will make the ball slippery for bowlers and usually prompts the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Pitch Report

The temperature will be hovering around 28 degree Celsius at the start of the game before dropping to a cool 19-21 degrees by the end of the contest.

There are absolutely no chances of rain tonight in Navi Mumbai. Mostly clear skies with a light breeze.

MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Squads

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare (Replacement for Perry), Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav and Linsey Smith

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, G Kamalini (WK), Rahila Firdous (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth and Kranthi Reddy

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  4. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  5. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  5. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World