India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

From Shafali Verma's unique Player of the Match feat to South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's record tally, check out some eye-catching stats from the India vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Final Stats Highlights ICC Womens World Cup 2025
India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India first team to win Women's World Cup despite losing three games

  • 36-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur the oldest skipper to win the tournament

  • It was first-ever women's final not featuring Australia and England

Hours after the Indian women's cricket team became champions of the world for the first time, the emotions are still raw and the jubilation unrestrained. After a series of near-misses and heartbreaks over the past two decades, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co set the record straight and kept their date with history.

The co-hosts beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final, which was marked by game-changing contributions from Shafali Verma (87 off 78 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 off 58 and 5/39). The match, which was the first-ever women's final not featuring Australia and England, also saw a number of landmarks being achieved and several fresh records being broken.

Let us take a look at some eye-catching stats from the historic India vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final that you might have missed out on:

Shafali Verma's Unique Feat

Her all-round performance earned Shafali the Player of the Match award. At the age of 21 years and 279 days, she is the youngest to win the laurel in the semi-final or final of any ODI World Cup edition, be it men's or women's.

Laura Wolvaardt's Run-Fest

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt couldn't take her team to victory despite a valiant hundred in the title clash, but her run-scoring spree in the tournament fetched her a world record. With a tally of 571 runs, Wolvaardt surpassed Alyssa Healy's aggregate of 509 to register the most runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

India's Topsy-Turvy Ride

While all and sundry are lauding India's triumphant campaign now, things weren't as straightforward in the group stage. They lost back-to-back games to South Africa, Australia and England to teeter on the edge of elimination before turning the tide. It is the first time in history that a women’s 50-over World Cup has been won by a team that lost thrice in the tournament. It has happened only twice in the men’s marquee event: Pakistan in 1992 and England in 2019.

Deepti Sharma's All-Round Brilliance

Not only did Deepti play a pivotal role in the final, but she was central to India's fortunes throughout, scalping a tournament-high 22 wickets and totalling 215 runs. She is the first player to hit a fifty as well as bag a five-wicket haul in a one-day international World Cup knockout game, men's or women's.

Harmanpreet Kaur Proves Fifth Time Lucky

Having debuted in the 2009 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur had to wait 16 long years and endure numerous heartbreaks, including a narrow defeat in the 2017 final at Lord's, before she laid her hands on the elusive trophy. Aged 36 years 239 days, Harmanpreet is the oldest skipper to win the Women's World Cup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote