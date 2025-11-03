India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

India's Topsy-Turvy Ride

While all and sundry are lauding India's triumphant campaign now, things weren't as straightforward in the group stage. They lost back-to-back games to South Africa, Australia and England to teeter on the edge of elimination before turning the tide. It is the first time in history that a women’s 50-over World Cup has been won by a team that lost thrice in the tournament. It has happened only twice in the men’s marquee event: Pakistan in 1992 and England in 2019.