Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First South African And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

Laura Woolvaardt becomes the first South African to score 5000 WODI runs and youngest ever as well
She smacked 169 against England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Check all the records that Woolvaardt achieved
South African skipper Laura Woolvaardt might have just played the best knock of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 against England in the first semi-final, here at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
The Proteas, who are chasing their first-ever Finale appearance in the Women's World Cup, posted a mammoth total of 319 after losing the toss and batting first.
A special knock was required from someone in the South African team to set the tone perfectly in just their 4th semi-final outing at the World Cup and skipper Laura Woolvaardt did just that.
Woolvaardt took things on her own hands, knowing that the Lioness can be put under pressure if she, alongside her opening pair Tazmin Brits start the 1st innings strongly. The duo stitched a 116-run partnership for the first wicket before Brits was removed by Sophie Eccelestone for 45.
South Africa then had a nervy moment when Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus were gone for 0 and 1 respectively, but thankfully, the experienced Marizanne Kapp steadied the innings with her skipper.
Laura Woolvaardt had a contribution of 65 runs in the 1st wicket partnership with Brits and then 29 runs with Kapp, who departed for 42 off 33. The Proteas Women then lost Jafta and Dercksen in quick succession but there was still no relief for England.
Woolvaardt, then had another 89-run partnership with Chloe Tryon, who paired with Nadine de Klerk for a quickfire 28-run stand to help the South Africans post 319 on the board.
While most of the South African batters faltered under pressure, Laura Woolvaardt was the standout batter. Before leaving the crease in the 48th over, she did all the damage she could and scored 169 off 143 balls at a strike rate of over 100. The knock included 20 fours and 4 sixes.
Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First South African To Score 5000 WODI Runs
Woolvaardt achieved several records following her 169-run knock against England. She becomes the first South African and 6th in Women's ODI cricket to score 5000 runs.
She has also become the youngest ever to do so at 26 years and 186 days and the 2nd fastest to 5k WODI runs in terms of innings played (117). Only Smriti Mandhana scored as many runs in fewer innings (112).
In terms of balls faced, Woolvaardt is the 3rd fastest as it took her 6832 balls to score 5000 runs. Mandhana and Suzie Bates lead the list with 5569 and 6182 balls respectively.
Not only that, Laura Woolvaardt has overtaken Debbie Hockley in the list of most 50+ scores in the Women's World Cup history. Woolvaardt's 116-run stand with Tazmin Brits was the 8th time the duo had a 100+ run partnership and 5th this year, which is also a record in Women's ODI cricket.
13 - Laura Wolvaardt (23 innings)*
12 - Debbie Hockley (43 innings)
11 - Charlotte Edwards (28 innings)
Most Century Stands In Women’s ODIs
10 - Belinda Clark, Lisa Keightley (AUS-W)
9 - Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W)
9 - Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry (AUS-W)
8 - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)*
Most 100-Run Partnerships In A Calendar Year
5 - Belinda Clark & Lisa Keightley (AUS-W, 2000)
5 - Smriti Mandhana & Pratika Rawal (IND-W, 2025)
5 - Tazmin Brits & Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W, 2025)*
4 - Suzie Bates & Rachel Priest (NZ-W, 2015)