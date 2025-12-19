South Africa Vs Ireland Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI: Proteas Eye 3-0 Series Sweep

South Africa Vs Ireland Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI: Laura Wolvaardt and Co won the second match by 74 runs to take a series-clinching lead. Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the RSA-W vs IRE-W match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
South Africa Vs Ireland Live Score 3rd Womens ODI
South Africa had won the preceding women's T20I series against Ireland by a 2-0 margin. Photo: X/Proteas Women
  • South Africa leading three-match women's ODI series 2-0

  • Ireland had lost preceding T20I leg as well

  • Live scorecard and ball-by ball commentary available for 3rd ODI

South Africa take on Ireland in the third and final women's one-day international at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday (December 19, 2025). The Proteas have already clinched the three-match series and are eyeing a 3-0 whitewash.

The Laura Wolvaardt-led hosts won the series opener by seven wickets at Buffalo Park, East London before taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a comprehensive 74-run victory in St George's Park, Gqeberha. The Proteas had also won the preceding three-match T20I series by a 2-0 margin.

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the RSA-W vs IRE-W match:

South Africa Vs Ireland, 3rd Women's ODI: Squads

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Coulter Reilly, Lara McBride

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso (wk), Nondumiso Shangase, Eliz-mari Marx, Leah Jones, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi

